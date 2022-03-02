IND vs SL 2022 | Test cricket will be a bit different for Rohit Sharma as captain, says Ajit Agarkar

India will face Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series which begins on March 4, 2022. Rohit Sharma will be leading India for the first time in Test cricket after Virat Kohli resigned from his position as captain after the series defeat in South Africa. The Indian opening batsmen have done well as a captain in white-ball cricket so far and it will interesting to see how he goes about when it comes to Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma has had a brilliant run as a skipper in white-ball cricket after having won the T20I series against West Indies and Sri Lanka 3-0. Even in One Day Internationals (ODIs), India defeated West indies 3-0 under his leadership.

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar while speaking on Star Sports shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's beginning as a Test skipper for India. In the conversation, Ajit Agarkar said, "Firstly, it will be a huge honour for him. Yeah, he has led India for a few games in white-ball cricket, not just as full-time captain but before as well".

Ajit Agarkar further added, "The one thing that will do him good is the series that he had in England. The batting would have given him a lot of faith. As a leader, you want to be one of the better players in the team so that you can demand things from other people."Plus, he has got the necessary experience in terms of captaincy."