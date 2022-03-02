ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma no longer in top 10; Shreyas Iyer climbs to 18

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has slipped away from the ICC 's latest released T20I rankings for batsmen. Virat Kohli was at the 10th spot after the conclusion of the T20I series against the West Indies. During the series, Virat Kohli played two out of the three games before being rested for the final game. In the second match of the series, Virat Kohli scored a fluent fifty which helped him regain some form.

However, despite his fifty, Virat Kohli slipped from the 10th spot and is now positioned at 15. It should also be noted that Kohli being rested from the T20I series against Sri Lanka may have also played a role in him slipping in the ranking.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma , who has been spotless in his winning streak in the shortest format of the game, was not able to make much of an impact in the T20I series against Sri Lanka. This has resulted in him being out of the top 10 as he sits at the 13th spot in ICC's T20I Player Rankings for men.

But when we talk about Shreyas Iyer, he is one player who has made significant strides in the rankings. Shreyas Iyer was in top form against the Sri Lankans and was unbeaten in all three matches that he played as he scored over 200 runs in the series. The right-handed batsman was also awarded player of the series for his brilliant showing with the bat.