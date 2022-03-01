WATCH | Kieron Pollard bowls off-spin in Trinidad T10 Blast, gets a wicket

Scoa King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers were up against each other in a match of Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast. Scoa King won the bout by 42 runs by Duckworth Lewis in the end scoring 150/3 batting first. Kieron Pollard who is one of the most destructive batters around the world at present is captaining the Scorchers. Also, he often provides crucial breakthroughs with his medium-pace bowling and takes magnificent catches on the field.