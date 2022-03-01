WATCH | Kieron Pollard bowls off-spin in Trinidad T10 Blast, gets a wicket

Today at 4:29 PM
Kieron Pollard, the West Indian all-rounder, is known for medium-pace bowling along with his enormous power-hitting ability. However, in a recent fixture in the ongoing Trinidad T10 Blast, he was seen bowling off-spin, and also, bowled Leonardo Julien with the penultimate ball of his only over.
Scoa King and Scarlet Ibis Scorchers were up against each other in a match of Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast. Scoa King won the bout by 42 runs by Duckworth Lewis in the end scoring 150/3 batting first. Kieron Pollard who is one of the most destructive batters around the world at present is captaining the Scorchers. Also, he often provides crucial breakthroughs with his medium-pace bowling and takes magnificent catches on the field.
Interestingly, in the match against Scoa, Pollard turned into an off-spinner. The opposition wa batting first and he brought himself into the attack in the fourth over. The Scoa King openers Sunil Narine and Leonardo Julien had aggregated 45 runs in the opening three overs before Pollard introduced himself with a surprise move.
The move seemed to be a failure initially after Pollard conceded 10 off the first four balls. However, Pollard came back strongly, cleaning up Julien on the fifth ball. Julien, batting on 24 off 12 balls, tried to hit towards the on-side, but ended up misjudging the ball before it went on to hit the wickets.
The last ball of the over did not concede any runs, and Pollard finished with 1/10. However, he did not bring himself again to the attack, but he may start bowling the off-spin for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
Here is the video:
. @KieronPollard55 proves he can be lethal, even while bowling off-spin! 😱— FanCode (@FanCode) February 27, 2022
