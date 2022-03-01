SA vs NZ 2022 | Not the outcome we were looking for, says Tom Latham

Today at 11:05 AM
New Zealand captain Tom Latham has expressed his disappointment saying this was not the outcome the team was looking for after two-match Test series against South Africa was drawn by 1-1. South Africa won the last Test of the series by 198 runs courtesy of eight wickets by Kagiso Rabada.
South Africa recently played a two-match Test series against New Zealand. South Africa won the last match of the series by 198 runs equalling the series. New Zealand had won the first Test by a significant margin. Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were brilliant with the ball for visitors as Rabada fetched eight wickets in the second Test and Jansen bagged seven wickets.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham expressed his disappointment after defeat in the last fixture.
"Not the outcome we were looking for. We were not able to build enough partnerships, weren't able to put up a good first innings score, so disappointed to be in this position. I guess the game was in the balance for a long time, but the key moments didn't go our way. We knew South Africa were going to be at their best, we were not able to break those partnerships yesterday. You don't want to leave up to the rain," said Latham, reported ANI.
"Like I said we were not able to build the partnerships. Regardless of the conditions, we try to do better. The players are trying to get better, it's about finding a way with the tail as well. Huge thanks to the South African team for coming here, it's never easy with the quarantine protocols to be followed."
South Africa had gained a 71-run lead in the first innings and set a mammoth target of 425 for the opposition in the second innings. New Zealand was wrapped up for 227 runs chasing the target. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj picked three wickets each.
