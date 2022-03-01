Reports | Maharashtra likely to allow 25 percent capacity crowd for IPL matches

Today at 9:40 AM
According to a report by Cricbuzz, IPL 2022 which will be hosted by Maharashtra might be allowed 25% of attendance as the Covid affected numbers are dipped. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray have promised all help for the IPL and has agreed to allow 25 percent of crowds during the tournament.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting edition of the tournament as it will be a 10-team affair and the teams will play the tournament with a new look as they will have new players in the squad this time. The tournament is to be hosted in Maharashtra where Mumbai and Pune will host the matches. Mumbai will be hosting 55 matches while Pune will host 15 games. According to a report by Cricbuzz, 25 percent crowd will be allwoed to attend the IPL matches. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray have promissed all help for organizing the tournament in state and has agreed to allow 25 percent crowd.
Just about 24 months ago, a three-match series against South Africa as they refused to play because of the spreading Corona virus situation in the country at that time. The recent T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala hosted a significant crowd. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal revealed that the Indian cricket has come a full circle.
"Yes, we have come a full circle. It has set a new template for Indian cricket. There is no looking back," Dhumal said to Cricbuzz.
"It was in Dharamsala where the Covid threat to Indian cricket started in 2020. It halted the game there. Subsequently the matches in Lucknow and Kolkata also got called off due to the Coronavirus threat. We are glad that cricket with crowds got revived from Dharamsala itself. It was great to see the enthusiasm of the crowds for both the games. I hope there is no stopping Indian cricket from here," the BCCI treasurer said.
India are set to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka next. The first Test in Mohali will be played behind closed doors while the second Test in Bangalore will have 50% attendance.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.