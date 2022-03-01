Reports | Maharashtra likely to allow 25 percent capacity crowd for IPL matches

IPL 2022 will be an exciting edition of the tournament as it will be a 10-team affair and the teams will play the tournament with a new look as they will have new players in the squad this time. The tournament is to be hosted in Maharashtra where Mumbai and Pune will host the matches. Mumbai will be hosting 55 matches while Pune will host 15 games. According to a report by Cricbuzz, 25 percent crowd will be allwoed to attend the IPL matches. Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray have promissed all help for organizing the tournament in state and has agreed to allow 25 percent crowd.