IPL 2022 | My heart was pumping while watching mega auction, says Shreyas Iyer

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has said that his heart was pumping while watching different franchises bidding for him in the mega auction for the IPL 2022. Shreyas Iyer was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 Crore and will lead the team for the upcoming season in search of title win in IPL.
The mega auction of the IPL 2022 concluded and the teams have bought various players in the auction for the upcoming season. Shreyas Iyer is currently in sublime form in T20Is and was a hot prospect in the auction as well. His calmness and shot selection on the crease help him play some important knocks. Shreyas was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) for Rs 12.25 crore in the auction and will lead the franchise in the upcoming season. Shreyas Iyer recently revealed that his heart was pumping while watching the mega auction for the upcoming auction.
"Yes, I was watching the auction and KKR went for me right from the start. There were some other big franchises as well coming along and I remember the battle was going on. We, all of our (India) team members were sitting together and watching the Auction on TV. My heart was pumping, and I wasn't able to control my emotions. I was trying to act relaxed, but you know, andar hi andar se, I was feeling a little nervous. Eventually KKR got me, that feeling was amazing. I'm really proud, considering the rich history and to be coming into the KKR setup," he said to KKR.in.
KKR has won two titles so far in the tournament’s history. The team will look forward to winning the trophy once again under the leadership of Shreyas. Shreyas said that his main focus will be to create a winning mindset in the team.
"You know, for me to be part of the KKR family is an enormous feeling. I want to really appreciate the work which has been done by all the great players in the past and I would like to follow the same footsteps, which they have created for KKR. Personally, I feel that I'm a player's captain and I want to create an atmosphere where all of us are thinking towards one goal, which is winning," he stated.
