IPL 2022 | Jason Roy pulls out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue

Today at 11:06 AM
England batsman Jason Roy has withdrawn from IPL 2022 citing the challenge of staying in the tournament bubble for an extended period. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Roy informed Gujarat Titans of his decision to skip the upcoming season last week and they are yet to finalise a replacement.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with 10 participant teams and some new dynamics as the teams will play with a new pool of players they have bought in the mega auction. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are new franchises for the upcoming season. Titans bought Jason Roy in the mega auction for Rs 2 Crore. However, the team has suffered a blow before the start of the tournament as Roy has pulled out of the tournament.
He has withdrawn from the tournament citing the challenge of staying in the tournament bubble for an extended period. He conveyed his decision to franchise last week and the team is yet to finalize a replacement, according to ESPNcricinfo. The right-hander recently had a good outing in PSL 2022 scoring 303 runs with an average of 50.50 and strike rate of 170.22.
Roy is not the first player to pull out of the IPL due to bubble fatigue. In order to keep themselves mentally fit while traveling through bio-bubbles several players have opted out of the tournament in the past.
