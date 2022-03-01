IPL 2022 | Jason Roy pulls out of the tournament due to bubble fatigue

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with 10 participant teams and some new dynamics as the teams will play with a new pool of players they have bought in the mega auction. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are new franchises for the upcoming season. Titans bought Jason Roy in the mega auction for Rs 2 Crore. However, the team has suffered a blow before the start of the tournament as Roy has pulled out of the tournament.