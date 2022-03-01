IND vs SL 2022 | Ravichandran Ashwin looking good ahead of 1st Test match against Sri Lanka, opines Jasprit Bumrah

India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has talked about Ravichandran Ashwin's fitness before the first Test match against the Sri Lanka team which is set to begin from 4th March in Mohali. Ravichandran Ashwin will be making his return after recovering from an injury that happened in South Africa.

During the virtual interaction with the media, Jasprit Bumrah said, "Ashwin is shaping up well. No complaints. He looked good and did everything in training today. Batted, bowled, and did fielding. Hopefully, there won't be any issue".

Ravichandran Ashwin was not a part of the team for the entire series against West Indies which India won comfortably. The off-spinner also missed out on the T20I series against Sri Lanka which was concluded recently.

The off-spinner was seen training extensively in the nets with the rest of the Indian team ahead of the first Test match at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association stadium.

The Test match in Mohali also marks the beginning of Rohit Sharma's tenure as captain of the Test team for the first time. Rohit Sharma and his team will be hoping to replicate the success of the white-ball format in red-ball cricket as well.

With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane not being a part of the series, it will be interesting to see who bats at number three and five for India against Sri Lanka.