IND vs SL 2022 | Mohammad Kaif heaps praise on Shreyas Iyer after latter’s dream T20I series against Sri Lanka

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif was in awe of Shreas Iyer after the latter staged an impressive batting display against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded T20I series. Shreas, coming at No. 3 in the absence of Virat Kohli, made 57*, 74*, and 73* respectively in the three matches, and maintained a strike rate of 174.36 to help India win the series 3-0.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif recalled Shreyas’ astonishing feat in Test cricket where he had scored a century on debut last November at home against the current World Champions New Zealand. Kaif also hailed the decision of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to name Shreyas their new captain ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“100 on Test debut, IPL captaincy, T20 match winner for India. He's just 27, seen the lows, learnt from mistakes. Great future ahead. Iyer, what A Year. @ShreyasIyer15,” Kaif tweeted.

Shreyas started to bat at No. 3 from the third and last T20I against West Indies around two weeks ago after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to rest Virat from the bio-bubble. He scored 25 off 16 balls there, but improved his personal statistics with each game.

"I'm not keeping any expectations from myself nor from the team coaches because if you see the competition in our team, it's immense. Every individual is capable of winning you games. Personally I want to enjoy each and every moment and opportunity, which I've been provided with,” Shreyas said in the post-match conference after the Sri Lanka T20I series.

"I like to finish off the games and that's like my mindset whenever I go onto the pitch," he added.