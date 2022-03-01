IND vs SL 2022 | 'It is a big day, big match' Jasprit Bumrah on Virat Kohli's 100th Test

India's vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has opened up about the momentous occasion of Virat Kohli's hundredth Test match. The right-arm fast bowler has said it is a special feeling for any player to reach the feat of 100 Test matches and it will be a big day for the former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

India's fast bowler and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah talked about the upcoming Test match against Sri Lanka, which is set to be played from March 4 in Mohali and also is Virat Kohli's hundredth international game in red-ball cricket. Virat Kohli's hundredth Test match is something that fans, as well as the media, have been buzzing about for quite some time. Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy in South Africa and since then there has been no looking back for India's fast bowler.

During the virtual interaction with the media, Jasprit Bumrah when asked about Virat Kohli's 100th Test match said, "It is always a special achievement for a player. You know it is a testimony to his hard work, dedication".

Jasprit Bumrah further went on to add about the same and said, "...(playing) 100 Test matches for your country is a great occasion and he has contributed a lot to the success of the Indian team and will contribute a lot more in the future as well".

The right-arm fast bowler congratulated his former captain and said, "It is another feather in his (Kohli's) cap. I just wish him the best and congratulate him for the achievement."

One of the media personnel asked the pacer if he will be gifting Virat Kohli something on his 100th Test to which he replied, "If the Indian team wins, then there is no best (better) present than that. But he (Kohli) as a cricketer would like to give his best. Whichever match we play, whether it is his 100th Test, yes obviously, (it is) a big achievement and it is a testimony to his hard work, but India's main focus is on the series".

The vice-captain was also asked about what he thinks of playing without spectators in Mohali, "See, right now we are in the frame of mind, where we are focussing on what we can control. (If) the crowds come, it is good for the energy, but that is something that we cannot control, we don't have any power regarding that, we don't decide the rules. So, for us what we can control is our energy, so we are trying to focus on that, and that is the basic thing in everybody's mind right now, that how do we prepare."

"We are in the best frame of mind, even if crowds are not there, so how do we keep that energy up. And with that, obviously, as I said, it is a big, big day, a big match for Virat Kohli," Jasprit Bumrah concluded.