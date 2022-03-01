IND vs SL 2022 | I hope Virat Kohli celebrates his 100th Test with a 100, says Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 9:37 AM
Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is hopeful that Virat Kohli will celebrate his 100th Test in Mohali by scoring a ton against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a two-match Test series starting from March 4 in Mohali and it will be the 100th Test of his international career for Kohli.
India recently won a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and will now look to replicate their performance in the Test series. The two-match Test series will begin from March 4 in Mohali and it will be played behind closed doors. The first Test of the series will be also 100th Test for Virat Kohli and he will become 12th Indian cricketer to achieve the special milestone.
Kohli has been going through a century drought for a long time. Indian fans are waiting for a special knock from this talented batsman. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was hopeful that Kohli will celebrate his 100th Test with a ton.
“I hope he celebrates his 100th Test with a 100. No many batsman has done that. I know Colin Cowdrey, who was probably the first to play 100 Test matches, scored a hundred in his 100th Test. I know Javed Miandad has done it. Alex Stewart has down it,” Gavskar said on Star Sports.
Nine batsmen have achieved the feat of scoring century in their 100th Test while Ricky Ponting is the sole cricketer to score centuries in both innings of the 100th Test. Gavaskar also recalled the 100th Test of his career.
“Lots of batsman have played 100 Tests but did not get a hundred in that Test match. I clipped a half volley to square leg when I was batting on 48. Can you believe it, on 48? Simple catch that was,” he recalled.
Gavaskar also shared that how special it is for a player to play his 100th Test of his career.
“Well, I can only say that it is going to be a sense of achievement. When you start playing cricket as a school kid, you want to play for India and hoping that you play for India for a certain while and suddenly you know, success comes to you and then you go on from year to year and then the 100th Test comes to you. It's a very special feeling. And look at what he has achieved in all format of the game, not just Test cricket, where he has been fabulous,” he said.
