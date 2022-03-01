IND vs SL 2022 | Fans to be allowed for Virat Kohli's 100th Test in Mohali

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed fans to come for Virat Kohli's hundredth Test match in Mohali in the first Test match against Sri Lanka which begins from 4th March onwards. Earlier, it had been decided that Virat Kohli's landmark Test would be played behind closed doors.

Virat Kohli's landmark hundredth Test match will now be played in front of fans at the cricket stadium in Mohali. The swashbuckling batsmen's 100th Test match will be played against Sri Lanka from the 4th of March, 2022. Previously, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) had announced that the Test match between two teams would be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that cricket fans will be able to witness Virat Kohli's historic Test match in the stadium. In a statement, Jay Shah said, "The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors".

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."

Jay Shah further added, "I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

The Punjab Cricket Association also reaffirmed that Virat Kohli's 100th Test match will be played in front of fans in the stadium.

PCA treasurer RP Singla spoke to PTI on Tuesday and said, "The BCCI has told us to go ahead with 50 percent crowd during the upcoming Test match. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had called us and informed us that 50 percent crowd will be allowed and we are now making necessary arrangements".

It is being reported that PCA has decided to felicitate Virat Kohli on his 100th Test match.