Sanju Samson belongs to Rohit Sharma's category, believes Aakash Chopra

Today at 9:56 AM
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Sanju Samson is a player who belongs to Rohit Sharma's category. Sanju Samson was at his very best during the second T20I against Ireland and showed class as he smashed the Irish bowlers all around the ground to register his first T20I fifty.
Sanju Samson is often considered one of the most classy batters in the Indian setup. The right-handed batter was at his best during the second T20I against Ireland as he smashed the Irish bowlers to all parts of the ground. Sanju Samson scored a brilliant half-century (77 off 42 balls) to make sure the Indian team got a great start. This was his first half-century in the shortest format of the game for India which will be remembered for a long time.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his views on Sanju Samson's batting and he believes that Samson belongs in the same league as Rohit Sharma when it comes to batting. Chopra feels Sanju Samson's batting style is similar to Rohit Sharma's.
"Sanju batted well. He scored 77 runs off 42 balls. The start was good, slowed down a little in the middle and then accelerated. When he (Samson) bats, he plays very well. That's the thing with Sanju Samson - I have never seen him bat ugly. He is a player who belongs to Rohit Sharma's category, who whenever he bats, plays extremely beautifully, scores runs in a free-flowing manner and controls the match very well," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.