Sanju Samson belongs to Rohit Sharma's category, believes Aakash Chopra

Sanju Samson is often considered one of the most classy batters in the Indian setup. The right-handed batter was at his best during the second T20I against Ireland as he smashed the Irish bowlers to all parts of the ground. Sanju Samson scored a brilliant half-century (77 off 42 balls) to make sure the Indian team got a great start. This was his first half-century in the shortest format of the game for India which will be remembered for a long time.