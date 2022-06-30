IND vs ENG | Virat Kohli is one of the most hard-working guys, opines Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is of the opinion that Virat Kohli is one of the most hard-working guys that he has come across and is also incredibly fit. Virat Kohli scored a fifty during India's practice game and the team will be hoping that the batter does well in the upcoming match against England.

India will take on England in the final Test match of the series against England from July 1. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as last year, it was under his leadership that the Indian team managed to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Although Kohli has not had the best time with the bat, he did manage to score a half-century during India's practice game which should give him a lot of confidence coming into the match.

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid talked about Virat Kohli and is of the opinion that he is one of the most hard-working guys on the Indian team. Dravid also praised Kohli's work ethic which shows that he wants to do well.

“He’s not on the wrong side of his 30s. He’s an incredibly fit guy, and one of the most hard-working guys I’ve come across. His desire, his hunger and his whole attitude, looking after himself and his preparations, even the way he batted in Leicester in those conditions, scoring the kind of 50s and 60s. He is ticking all the right boxes, he is doing what he needs to do,” Rahul Dravid said while addressing the media.

Rahul Dravid also made it clear that he is looking at Virat Kohli to give match-winning contributions for the team and is not bothered about him reaching the three-figure mark.

“As a player, you go through these kinds of phases. I don’t think in Virat’s case, it is lack of motivation or desire. It’s not about scoring three figures, even a 70 on a difficult pitch is worth appreciation. In Cape Town, he didn’t convert it into a century, but it was a good score,” he added.