IND vs ENG | Expect England to face a tougher test against India, asserts Kevin Pietersen

Former English batter Kevin Pietersen asserts that Ben Stoke-led England will face a tougher challenge against India when they take the field in the fifth Test match of the series. India leads the series 2-1 and will be hoping to win the final game and wrap up the series against England.

India is set to take on England in the fifth Test match of the series which they lead 2-1 so far. Since last year, a lot has changed for both teams as Virat Kohli and Joe Root have stepped down from the captaincy and handed over to Rohit Sharma and Ben Stokes respectively. Another major difference is England's form which will be a huge challenge for India. Ben Stokes and his team defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the recently concluded series and will be high on confidence.

Parimatch Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of! Find Out

However, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen asserts that England will face a tougher challenge against India when they take the field against the visitors.

"I certainly expect England to face a tougher test against India, who are packed full of the best players on the planet," Kevin Pietersen wrote in for Betway.

He further added that Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players for the Indian team when it comes to the bowling unit that India has.

"India’s bowlers might not mind so much that England are going to come out swinging at them. Ravi Jadeja is an excellent spinner when people start getting after him and you can be sure that Jasprit Bumrah will see it as an opportunity, too. England bowled well against New Zealand, but a batting order featuring Rohit Sharma (who will hopefully be available), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and so on is a different kettle of fish," Kevin Pietersen added.