IND vs ENG 2022 | Will keep fingers crossed to recover before the Test against India, reckons James Anderson

James Anderson is hopeful that he will recover in time for the Test match against India after sustaining an ankle injury in the series against New Zealand. He also praised England’s new approach saying they have shown the intent to continue positive cricket under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

England won the three-match Test series against New Zealand recently with a dominating display and registered a clean sweep. The batters played with an attacking intent and also veteran pacer James Anderson made a stunning return to Test cricket and picked 11 wickets from two matches. Anderson missed the last game as he sustained an injury.

England will now play a one-off Test against England and there is uncertainty over Anderson’s place in the team. Updating on his injury, Anderson said that he is hopeful for a return in the red-ball game against India.

"I hate missing games. After that game at Headingley the feeling around the group is so good you want to be around it as much as possible," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"It was disappointing to miss the last game, seeing the guys out on the field having a good time and playing well. I'll keep my fingers crossed that I can get back in this week.”

England have been playing Test cricket with a completely changed approach under the captain-coach duo of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. In the previous series, England batters dominated the New Zealand bowling unit in all of the fixtures. With such a positive mindset and high confidence, England will pose a stiff challenge for India.

Reflecting on the team’s approach, Anderson believes that both the coach and captain would like to build on the recent performances.

"We've started brilliantly, and I think we've shown what style of cricket we want to play under Ben (Stokes) and Brendan (McCullum),” he explained.

"Having got to know those two and see them work together over the past few weeks, they'll want to build on that and not just settle for those performances. They'll want even better performances as we go, even more positive cricket, and I think that's really exciting.”