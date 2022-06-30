IND vs ENG 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah confirmed as India’s captain for Birmingham Test

Today at 6:57 PM
BCCI has officially announced Jasprit Bumrah as the captain of the Indian team for a one-off Test against England while Rishabh Pant will be in role of vice-captaincy. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been officially ruled out of the Test as he was tested Covid positive a couple of days back.
Ahead of the one-off Test against England, Indian team had suffered a blow recently as Rohit Sharma tested positive. With the possibility of him being ruled out there was a discussion over his replacement as a captain. Several media reports had surfaced which revealed that Jasprit Bumrah was going to lead the team as Rohit will be unavailable. However, Rahul Dravid put across a contradictory view as he stated that the regular skipper is still not ruled out from the game.
BCCI has finally put an end to all the confusion regarding Rohit’s availability and leadership role as they confirmed Jasprit Bumrah to be the captain of the Indian team at Edgbaston. Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain of the team. BCCI made the official announcement through social media.
NEWS 🚨 - @Jaspritbumrah93 to lead #TeamIndia in the fifth Test Match against England.@RishabhPant17 will be the vice-captain for the match.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ueWXfOMz1L— BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022
Bumrah will become the first fast bowler in 35 years to captain India in a Test match and will be 36th Test captain. Kapil Dev was the last pacer to lead the Indian team in a Test match back in 1987.
