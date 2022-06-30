IND vs ENG 2022 | Jasprit Bumrah confirmed as India’s captain for Birmingham Test

Ahead of the one-off Test against England, Indian team had suffered a blow recently as Rohit Sharma tested positive. With the possibility of him being ruled out there was a discussion over his replacement as a captain. Several media reports had surfaced which revealed that Jasprit Bumrah was going to lead the team as Rohit will be unavailable. However, Rahul Dravid put across a contradictory view as he stated that the regular skipper is still not ruled out from the game.