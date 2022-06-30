IND vs ENG 2022 | James Anderson returns to the England squad for one-off Test

Today at 6:13 PM
England have named their playing XI for the one-off Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham against India and James Anderson has returned to the playing XI. Anderson missed the third Test against New Zealand in the previous series as he sustained an ankle injury but seems to be match fit now.
England announced their squad for the rescheduled Test against India and veteran pacer James Anderson has returned to the playing XI. Anderson sustained an ankle injury in the New Zealand sereis and missed the third Test because of it. His spot in the one-off Test against India was in doubt but England and Wales Cricket Board have included him in the playing XI for the match.
"The Three Lions make one change to the side that won the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley, with Jimmy Anderson returning to the side in place of Jamie Overton," the England Cricket Board wrote in its official statement.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Most of the squad from the New Zealand series remains the same and Sam Billings has been handed wicketkeeping duties. The pace attack will be led by the duo of Stuart Broad and Anderson. The batting unit will rely on Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes to score most of the runs for the team.
India leads the series 2-1 and the rescheduled fifth Test from last year’s series will give them an opportunity to register a historic win on English soil.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.