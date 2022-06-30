AUS vs SL 2022 | Extra bounce is my biggest weapon, opines Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon has revealed that extra bounce is his biggest weapon and that along with spin works for him superbly after his five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in first Test. He also added that he uses three to four different variations as there is assistance for spinners on Sri Lankan pitches.

Australia are up against Sri Lanka in the first Test match of a multi-format series at Galle International Stadium. The pitch has a lot to offer for spin from the start and the spinners are enjoying to bowl in such conditions. Sri Lanka batted first in the Test match and were wrapped up on 212 by the visitors. Nathan Lyon exploited the spin-friendly conditions very well and picked a five-wicket haul conceding 90 runs. Mitchell Swepson scalped three wickets in the innings. Reflecting on his spell, Lyon said that extra bounce along with spin makes his deliveries more threatening.

"(Extra bounce) is one of my biggest weapons, there's no secret about that. It's something I'm very excited to see, obviously, spin and bounce is good signs," Lyon said to ESPNcricinfo.

"It's about me asking different questions by different variations. Whereas in Australia I will probably stick to my strength which is my stock ball and trust in that. When you come over here you have about three or four different variations that you are able to trust and know you're going to get some assistance off the wickets," he added.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 97/5 at one stage and were looking to end on a very low score. However, Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 runs from 59 balls and stitched two crucial partnerships with Angelo Mathews and Ramesh Mendis. His knock helped Sri Lank cross the 200-run mark. Lyon praised Dickwella for his innings but also mentioned that he was proud of the team for bouncing back to dismiss him and wrap up the tail-enders quickly.

"We always talk of the importance of trying to knock over the tails as quick as we can and you look at the way Dickwella played, he played an incredible inning, he put the pressure right back on us as bowlers. I was really proud the way we came back after tea and stuck to our plans and we were able to get the late rewards and knock them over," he explained.

Australia are poised at 98/3 at the current stage and the second day of the game is yet to start.