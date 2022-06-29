Reports | Rohit Sharma to miss out on the Edgbaston Test; Jasprit Bumrah to become first specialist pacer to captain India

According to multiple reports, including ANI, Rohit Sharma, India's full-time all-format captain, will miss the fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston, starting from July 1. The veteran opener tested positive for COVID-19 in Leicester during India's four-day warm-up game against County side Leicestershire and is currently in isolation. But now, he is unlikely to feature in the fifth Test match of the series, which India are currently leading by 2-1.