Reports | Rohit Sharma to miss out on the Edgbaston Test; Jasprit Bumrah to become first specialist pacer to captain India

As per multiple reports, Rohit Sharma is not expected to play against England in India's fifth postponed Test versus England, starting on July 1, and thus, in his absence, Jasprit Bumrah will be their stand-in captain. With that, Bumrah is set to become India's first specialist pacer to lead.
According to multiple reports, including ANI, Rohit Sharma, India's full-time all-format captain, will miss the fifth Test match against England at Edgbaston, starting from July 1. The veteran opener tested positive for COVID-19 in Leicester during India's four-day warm-up game against County side Leicestershire and is currently in isolation. But now, he is unlikely to feature in the fifth Test match of the series, which India are currently leading by 2-1.
Moreover, KL Rahul, India's designated Test vice-captain, has been ruled out of the entire tour due to a groin injury ahead of the recent South Africa series. In their absence, India's talismanic speedster Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the country, becoming the first specialist pacer to get the top post. Although there would be a doubt because of Kapil Dev's tenure, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain was generally an all-rounder, rather than just a fast bowler.
Further, the ANI report suggested the players have been informed about the recent development as well during the last team meeting.
Meanwhile, the BCCI has already confirmed that Mayank Agarwal has joined as Rohit's cover for the England Test match.
