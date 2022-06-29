Ravindra Jadeja can be a good leader in future, believes Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali believes Ravindra Jadeja can become a good leader in the future this statement by the English all-rounder comes after Jadeja failed to impress in the IPL as a captain in 2022. Ravindra Jadeja was handed the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings right before the start of the 2022 season.

Ravindra Jadeja had a forgettable IPL season this year with Chennai Super Kings after he was handed the captaincy of the team. Jadeja was appointed skipper before the start of the season but he could not produce results like CSK was used to under MS Dhoni's leadership. It seemed like captaincy was affecting Ravindra Jadeja's game as well because he was unable to do much with either bat or ball. Following this, Jadeja gave up the job mid-season and handed it back to MS Dhoni.

However, English cricketer Moeen Ali who has played for CSK under MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy said that the all-rounder can do well as a captain. The English all-rounder believes that Ravindra Jadeja has a good brain and can potentially do well as a leader in the future.

“He’s (Jadeja) inexperienced in terms of captaincy and leading CSK was tough for him this year because we weren’t playing well as a team. But he has got a good brain and he potentially could be a good leader in the future” Moeen Ali said while speaking to Sports Today.

Moeen Ali explained the similarities that MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have as captains.

“I have played under him. I have played under MS Dhoni as well. There is not much difference between both of them in terms of the characteristics - very calm, very loyal to their players. Brilliant captain, brilliant player,” he further added.