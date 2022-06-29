IRE vs IND | Deepak Hooda made my batting very easy, admits Sanju Samson

Today at 1:40 PM
Sanju Samson has admitted that Deepak Hooda's aggressive batting throughout the innings on Tuesday during India's second T20I versus Ireland helped him to bat with ease. Samson scored 77 off 42 balls after coming to open, while Hooda hit 104 off 57 balls, with nine fours and six sixes.
Sanju Samson starred with the bat on Tuesday in India's thrilling four-run win over Ireland in the second T20I in Dublin. But it was Deepak Hooda who stole the limelight, as the pair forged a 176-run second-wicket stand -- India's highest in T20Is -- to take their side to 225/7 after Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat. In response, Ireland staged an outstanding effort with the bat, but still ended up on 221/6.
While speaking to the host broadcaster Sony, Samson, who made 77 off 42 balls with nine fours and four sixes, credited Hooda for helping him bat with ease from one end. Further, the Rajasthan Royals skipper also mentioned that he was 'very happy' with the way he batted.
"It was a good game. In the partnership we had, in that type of condition, there was some movement off the wicket and the bowlers were bowling in the right areas. I think Hooda made it very easy for me. He started hitting from the word go. We communicated really well, I was happy to just give the strike to him when he was hitting like that," Samson told Sony after the match.
“When I started going, he also did the same. I'm very happy for Hooda, and someday, soon, I would like to get to that kind of a score (century). I'm very happy with the way I also batted."
