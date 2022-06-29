IND vs IRE | Never opened in my life before this, reveals Deepak Hooda

Today at 12:17 PM
Deepak Hooda revealed that he had never opened in his life before and the series against Ireland was his first time. Hooda was in great form during the series and smashed a century in the second T20I against Ireland to become only the fourth batter to score a century for India in T20Is.
Indian batter Deepak Hooda was in sublime form in the recently concluded series against Ireland. The batter scored 47 in the first game and 104 in the second for which he was awarded the player of the series award. Deepak Hooda's knock proved to be match-winning in the second T20I as the Irish team almost crossed the line against Hardik Pandya's team.
Deepak Hooda during the post-match presentation revealed that he had never opened the batting till this series. However, he added when this opportunity came he said yes and took it up.
“Leave international, I have never opened in my life. (Chuckles) But yes, being a top-order batsman, you have to take on the challenges that you are presented with, you have to cope up with them. You do not have an option, and if you do not have an option then why don’t you go out there like a warrior. That’s how I think. I was ready for that and things were working my way. I am happy about that.”
With Deepak Hooda's performance in the series, the batter has made it tougher for the selectors to ignore him for the T20 World Cup which is slated to take place in Australia later this year.
