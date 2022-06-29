IND vs IRE | Like playing in that manner, asserts Deepak Hooda

India defeated Ireland by 4 runs in an exciting T20I game that went down to the wire. The star of the match for the Indian team under Hardik Pandya's leadership was Deepak Hooda. The right-handed batter smashed the Irish bowlers all around the ground after getting the opportunity to bat at number 3. Deepak Hooda (104 off 57 balls) scored a century which included 9 fours and 6 sixes and became only the fourth batter in Indian cricket's history to achieve this feat in the shortest format of the game.