IND vs IRE | Like playing in that manner, asserts Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda is in fine form and asserted that he likes batting in an aggressive manner after scoring a hundred against Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series. The right-handed batter was in terrific form during the game as he smashed the Ireland bowlers all around the ground.
India defeated Ireland by 4 runs in an exciting T20I game that went down to the wire. The star of the match for the Indian team under Hardik Pandya's leadership was Deepak Hooda. The right-handed batter smashed the Irish bowlers all around the ground after getting the opportunity to bat at number 3. Deepak Hooda (104 off 57 balls) scored a century which included 9 fours and 6 sixes and became only the fourth batter in Indian cricket's history to achieve this feat in the shortest format of the game.
Deepak Hooda was declared the player of the match and talked about his innings where he asserted that he likes batting in an aggressive manner.
"To be honest, I was coming from a good IPL and wanted to follow the same performance. Happy with my intent as I like playing in that manner (aggressive) and these days I am batting up the order so getting some time" said Deepak Hooda during the presentation.
India beat Ireland 2-0 in the series and the focus will now shift to England where the team will be playing a Test match.
