IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as India wins a high-scoring thriller by four runs

Chasing a huge target, Ireland started their attack right from the start. Paul Stirling played his strokes freely in the powerplay and Andrew Balbirnie also joined him after struggling in the initial phase of his innings. Stirling scored 40 runs from 18 balls while Balbirnie scored 60 runs from 37 balls. The batting unit always kept the team in the chase and they almost pulled off an upset. George Dockrell played a superb innings at the back end of unbeaten 34 runs from 16 balls but was unable to take his team over the finishing line.