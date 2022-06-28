sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as India wins a high-scoring thriller by four runs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India won the second T20I against Ireland by four runs

    BCCI

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as India wins a high-scoring thriller by four runs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:00 AM

    India have clinched two-match T20I series against Ireland with a clean sweep by winning second fixture by four runs. Ireland batted out of their skins while chasing a target of 226 and almost managed to pull an upset but last two balls from Umran Malik in right areas prevented them from doing so.

    India have won the two-match T20I series against Ireland without losing any of the games. They won the high-scoring thriller by four runs in the second T20I and almost survived an defeat. India won the toss and opted to bat first. Deepak Hooda batted brilliantly scoring his first T20I hundred with 104 runs from 57 balls. Sanju Samson also scored a half-century with a knock of 77 runs from 42 balls. Courtesy of the innings by both batters, India posted a total of 225/7. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Chasing a huge target, Ireland started their attack right from the start. Paul Stirling played his strokes freely in the powerplay and Andrew Balbirnie also joined him after struggling in the initial phase of his innings. Stirling scored 40 runs from 18 balls while Balbirnie scored 60 runs from 37 balls. The batting unit always kept the team in the chase and they almost pulled off an upset. George Dockrell played a superb innings at the back end of unbeaten 34 runs from 16 balls but was unable to take his team over the finishing line. 

    India won the game in the end but Ireland displayed an extraordinary batting performance. 

    Hats off Ireland!

    Take a bow

    Well played!

    So close yet so far!

    Definitely

    Appreciation

    Pumped

    Thodi der...

    That was close

    Absolutely stellar

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down