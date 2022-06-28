IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as India wins a high-scoring thriller by four runs

Today at 1:00 AM
India have clinched two-match T20I series against Ireland with a clean sweep by winning second fixture by four runs. Ireland batted out of their skins while chasing a target of 226 and almost managed to pull an upset but last two balls from Umran Malik in right areas prevented them from doing so.
India have won the two-match T20I series against Ireland without losing any of the games. They won the high-scoring thriller by four runs in the second T20I and almost survived an defeat. India won the toss and opted to bat first. Deepak Hooda batted brilliantly scoring his first T20I hundred with 104 runs from 57 balls. Sanju Samson also scored a half-century with a knock of 77 runs from 42 balls. Courtesy of the innings by both batters, India posted a total of 225/7.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Chasing a huge target, Ireland started their attack right from the start. Paul Stirling played his strokes freely in the powerplay and Andrew Balbirnie also joined him after struggling in the initial phase of his innings. Stirling scored 40 runs from 18 balls while Balbirnie scored 60 runs from 37 balls. The batting unit always kept the team in the chase and they almost pulled off an upset. George Dockrell played a superb innings at the back end of unbeaten 34 runs from 16 balls but was unable to take his team over the finishing line.
India won the game in the end but Ireland displayed an extraordinary batting performance.
Hats off Ireland!
Well played Ireland. Almost gave us the 2007 WC vibes when they beat associate nation of Pakistan. @IrelandCricket_ @daniel86cricket— Lalit Gaur (@bat11dontbowl) June 28, 2022
Take a bow
Take a bow, Ireland! Hardly anyone thought that they would get this close to the target, espcially after having 225 on board. They fought extremely hard - Stirling, Balbirnie, Adair, Tector and Dockrell were just too good.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022
Thank you for the entertainment, @cricketireland.
Well played!
#ireland well played boys… tough match… #IREvIND … a match to watch ..— Animesh Bhattacharya (@animeshbhatta01) June 28, 2022
So close yet so far!
Ireland almost clinched it. Umran Malik would do well to realize that along with pace , skills also required to be a good bolwer. #IREvsIND @VVSLaxman281— प्रशांत Prashant (@prashantjourno) June 28, 2022
Definitely
Ireland is the winner for me!♥️♥️♥️♥️@cricketireland very well played ⭐⭐— kulbul tharpi (@kulbultharpi) June 28, 2022
Appreciation
Well played Ireland.— MR☘️ (@M_R13100) June 28, 2022
Pumped
Reaction of Umran Malik after defending 17 runs in the last over.#UmranMalik #INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/PjgLmdHNH2— Cricket Hotspot (@AbdullahNeaz) June 28, 2022
Thodi der...
#IREvsIND #irevind #INDvIRE #UmranMalik— Hariom Thakkar👨⚕️🩺⚕️ (@Hariom_0702) June 28, 2022
*After today’s close victory against Ireland*
Indian players : pic.twitter.com/QvrCRPXqwu
That was close
India fans in last over#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/yXgJrsckoo— Saurav Anand (@Sauravanand0932) June 28, 2022
Absolutely stellar
A stellar match#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/ZSvKO8YKGV— Abhi Aditya Anbazhagan (@abhi_aditya10) June 28, 2022
KKKKK
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.