    IND vs ENG | Would give captaincy to Virat Kohli for one game, opines Moeen Ali

    Virat Kohli will be looking to do well with the bat against England.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:51 AM

    Moeen Ali is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should captain the Indian team in the Test match against England in Rohit Sharma's absence. India's regular skipper, Rohit Sharma tested positive for coronavirus during the practice game and it is not clear if he will be able to recover in time.

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the Test match against England remains uncertain since he tested positive for covid-19. This has posed a headache for the Indian team management as the debate about who should lead the Indian team in his absence is creating some confusion. The designated vice-captain of the team is Jasprit Bbumrah but it is not clear yet if the team management is going in that direction if Sharma is ruled out of the Test match. 

    England's all-rounder Moeen Ali also joined this debate and shared his views in the same. The English all-rounder is of the opinion that Virat Kohli should lead the Indian team in Rohit Sharma's absence. The reason that he gives here is the fact that Kohli captained the team when they toured last time.

    “Because Virat was the captain earlier in the last series, I would give it (captaincy) to him for this one game. But it is obviously his call if he wants to take it or not. He is probably relaxed and happy, his mind is probably settled with not being the Test captain. He’s got the experience, and to be honest with you, this is a big series for India,” Moeen Ali told Sports Today.

    India leads the series 2-1 and will hope to win the game against England.

