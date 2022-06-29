Had to pump ‘overconfident’ Kumar Kartikeya up in my Mumbai language, reveals Chandrakant Pandit

Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy-winning coach Chandrakant Pandit has revealed that he had to use harsh words to bring the best of Kumar Kartikeya in the recent edition of the tournament. With 32 wickets in 11 innings, Kartikeya had played a pivotal role in Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji-winning season.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh, led by Aditya Shrivastava, created history by lifting the Ranji Trophy for the first time with a win against tournament favourites Mumbai. They chased down a below-par target of 108 with six wickets to spare. Chandrakant Pandit, Madhya Pradesh's head coach was trending everywhere in the cricketing world following their victory. Many current crops of Indian players, including Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik, took on to Twitter to appreciate him, who won six Ranji titles under his charge.

Speaking with News18, Pandit revealed an interesting story about Kumar Kartikeya, who finished second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 32 scalps in 11 innings. Pandit said Kartikeya, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022, was a bit overconfident, and because of that, he had to deal with him in a tough manner.

“With certain players, I have to be harsh with words in order to hurt their egos. No way is the intention to put them down, but to encourage them to put their best foot forward” Pandit said in an interview with News18.

"For example, Kumar Kartikeya Singh (left-arm spinner) was, maybe, a little overconfident. Perhaps a little casual. So I had to really pump him up in my Mumbai language."

Further, Pandit revealed Kartikeya feared him as much as his parents and always came to him for suggestions.

“He (Kartikeya) is a steady bowler with a lot of confidence in his own ability. He keeps on asking me if he can bowl one or two chinaman deliveries. I have never stopped him. He did it successfully in the final. He can be overconfident and feel low too. I think he fears me as much as his parents. There is hardly anyone of his calibre. Yes, he should be able to make it to the higher level."