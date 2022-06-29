Don’t think India will match England’s playstyle, opines Ajit Agarkar

Under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England recently chased down 250+ scores in three successive Test matches against the reigning world champions New Zealand in the recent three-match series. They seemed like a different team altogether compared to a side who were humiliated in Australia earlier this year with a 0-4 Ashes defeat. Now, with the momentum in their favour, they will take on India in Birmingham from July 1 for the postponed fifth Test, which was supposed to be played last year but Covid-19 concerns did not allow that.