Don’t think India will match England’s playstyle, opines Ajit Agarkar

Today at 1:05 PM
Ajit Agarkar believes India, 2-1 up in the series, do not need to match England's style of play in the postponed fifth Test, scheduled to begin on July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England, under Ben Stokes, recently put on a unique yet ruthless approach in Test cricket to clean sweep New Zealand.
Under the leadership of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England recently chased down 250+ scores in three successive Test matches against the reigning world champions New Zealand in the recent three-match series. They seemed like a different team altogether compared to a side who were humiliated in Australia earlier this year with a 0-4 Ashes defeat. Now, with the momentum in their favour, they will take on India in Birmingham from July 1 for the postponed fifth Test, which was supposed to be played last year but Covid-19 concerns did not allow that.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
Ahead of the Test match, Ajit Agarkar suggested how India's tactics should be while speaking on Sony Sports Network. The former Indian pacer opined the Men in Blue do not need to match England's style of play at all, rather they should carry on what they have been doing. Further, he stated that with 2-1 lead in their favour, good performance should be enough to clinch the series.
"I do not know, why would India try and match with the way England are playing, England were 55/6 in the first innings against New Zealand and then they had a couple of good innings. India will play the way they know how to play, you don't have to necessarily match someone, at the end of the day you want to play better than the other team," Agarkar said on Sony Sports Network.
"India, at the moment are 2-1 up in the series so the pressure is on England to try and level the series. I do not necessarily think that India will try and match England, they will play their own way. If they play well enough, they are good enough to beat England."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.