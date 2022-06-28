Would prefer Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as top three batters in World Cup in Australia, reveals Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has vouched for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul for the top three spots in the batting order as his choices for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Sehwag also added that Umran Malik should be given an opportunity to play for the national team in World Cup.

2021 T20 World Cup was a disappointing campaign for the Indian team as they were unable to reach the knockout stage. They failed to make it to the semis and also suffered defeat against Pakistan for the first time in World Cup history. However, many things have changed since then and the team will aim to change their results in the upcoming edition as well.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team this time around and they will be traveling with a new head coach in form of Rahul Dravid for the T20 World Cup to Australia. Many ex-cricketers have shared their combinations for the showpiece event and Virender Sehwag has also shared his choices. Sehwag has backed Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for the top three slots in the batting order for the tournament.

"India has options aplenty when it comes to hard hitters in T20s. However, I would personally vouch for Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and KL Rahul as the top three batters for the World Cup in Australia," Sehwag told PTI.

"The right-hand and left-hand combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, or for that matter, Ishan and KL Rahul could be quite interesting for the World T20.”

India have a solid bowling unit on their side. They have experienced bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The team also have inexperienced pacers like Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Umran Malik. With the availability of so many choices selecting the bowlers for the tournament might be a headache for the selectors. Sehwag is of the opinion that the pace attack should include Umran Malik along with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

"If there is one pacer who has thoroughly impressed me, of late, it is none other than Umran Malik. He should definitely be part of India’s plans as one of the key bowlers alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami," Sehwag stated.

"This IPL has given us many promising young bowlers, but Umran’s skills and talent will definitely earn him a place in the Indian across all three formats in the long run.”