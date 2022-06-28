Will be playing with same ‘new mentality’ against India, asserts Ben Stokes

Today at 10:04 AM
After beating the current world champions New Zealand by 3-0, England's newly-appointed Test captain Ben Stokes has asserted that they will be playing with the same aggressive mindset in the upcoming Test versus India. The fifth postponed Test between the two sides will begin on July 1 at Edgbaston.
The rejuvenated England Test team, led by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, are the major talking point among the cricketing world at present. They just beat the reigning world champions New Zealand by 3-0 at home, with the latest victory coming on Monday in Leeds. There, they chased down 296 with seven wickets and 15.2 overs to spare.
England will be looking to carry the momentum against India when they go up against each other on July 1 for the fifth postponed Test match at Edgbaston. The Rohit Sharma-led side are currently having 2-1 lead, but they will have a stern test against an in-form English side, who have been playing with a completely different mindset since Stokes and McCullum took charge.
After the recent New Zealand series, English Test skipper Stokes told reporters they will be playing with the same intent against India as well.
"Regardless of the opposition, we're still going to have the same mindset. Obviously, it's going to be a completely different... different opposition, with their attack and players as well. We'll be concentrating on what we've done well over these last three games and look to continue that against India on Friday," Stokes was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse.
Speaking about the new mindset, Stokes commented that ahead of the series they expected everyone would love to 'buy' that. However, the star all-rounder admitted they did not have any idea about it would work out this much.
"I knew that everyone would buy into the new mentality me and Brendon set out, but I didn't think it would go this well, to be honest," Stokes added.
