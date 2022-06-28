WATCH | ‘Gentleman’ Joe Root hands over a stump to Daryl Mitchell after England’s whitewash over New Zealand

After winning just once in their last 17 Test matches, England staged a remarkable comeback in Test cricket under the leadership of newly-appointed duo Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. They clean-swept New Zealand 3-0 at home with an entertaining seven-wicket win on Monday in Leeds, where Jonny Bairstow took the centre stage again by smashing an unbeaten 71 off just 44 balls. He was ably supported by Joe Root (86*), and the duo saw off a stiff target of 296 on the final day of the contest.