WATCH | ‘Gentleman’ Joe Root hands over a stump to Daryl Mitchell after England’s whitewash over New Zealand

Today at 10:38 AM
Cricket has often been termed as a 'gentleman's game' and Joe Root has shown why the sport is widely regarded as such. After England completed a 3-0 Test series win over New Zealand on Monday, Root handed over a stump to Daryl Mitchell, who was adjudged the Player of the Series alongside Root.
After winning just once in their last 17 Test matches, England staged a remarkable comeback in Test cricket under the leadership of newly-appointed duo Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. They clean-swept New Zealand 3-0 at home with an entertaining seven-wicket win on Monday in Leeds, where Jonny Bairstow took the centre stage again by smashing an unbeaten 71 off just 44 balls. He was ably supported by Joe Root (86*), and the duo saw off a stiff target of 296 on the final day of the contest.
After the match ended, when players were shaking hands, Root did a heartwarming gesture which went viral on social media in no time. He ran towards the non-strikers' end to grab a stump and handed it over to Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored in the series with a tally of 538 runs, including three hundreds. Root finished second in the chart, with 396 runs.
Notably, both Root and Mitchell won the Player of the Series award at the post-match presentation ceremony.
Here's the video shared by England’s Barmy Army:
Root making sure Mitchell gets a stump 🥰#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/T1vdflbhgp— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 27, 2022
