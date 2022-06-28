Reports | Chris Gayle not to play CPL 2022 for the ‘6ixty’

Today at 3:38 PM
According to multiple reports, including ANI and ESPNCricinfo, Chris Gayle has ruled himself out of Caribbean Premier League 2022 in order to focus on the inaugural T10 tournament, '6ixty'. 6ixty will begin from August 24 and run till 28 in Saint Kitts, immediately before the next CPL edition.
"I am going for the shorter format this year. I am genuinely excited about the current innovations in the 6ixty and seeing how they play out. In particular, I am looking forward to the mystery team ball and hitting two sixes in the first 12 balls to unlock the third powerplay over," Chris Gayle was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
The 6IXTY trophy will be called the Universe Boss Trophy 🏆 😉🎊🙌🏿 https://t.co/X40y0zsMxq— Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 27, 2022
The inaugural ‘6IXTY' will run from August 24 to 28, right before the CPL 2022. Gayle, despite having 2519 CPL runs at an average of 36.50 and a strike rate of 133.13, decided not to participate in the 10th edition of the tournament. Notably, he is the second-most run-getter in CPL, after Lendl Simmons (2,629). He did not play in CPL 2020 as well for personal reasons.
The ‘6IXTY' will see six men’s teams and three women’s teams taking on each other for the glory.
