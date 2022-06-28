Reports | BCCI asks the Indian team to not roam on UK streets and take precautions

Today at 8:45 PM
According to a report by ANI, BCCI has asked the Indian team to take precautions after Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid and not to roam on UK streets. With Rohit testing positive for the virus, there is an uncertainty over his presence in the first Test against England at Edgbaston.
India are set to play a one-off Test against England starting from July 1. The Test match is the rescheduled fifth Test from the series played between two nations last year. However, the team suffered a blow ahead of the game as Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday and has gone into isolation. Also, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen hanging out in public and their images with fans surface on the internet.
Parimatch
Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!Find Out
According to a report by ANI, BCCI has asked the players to take precautions and not hang out in public unnecessarily.
"The board has scolded some players over their habit of hanging out in public. It also seems some players went in public and clicked pictures with fans, which could be dangerous. We had told them to stay careful but they still often roamed around in the city which is not required, so we asked them again to take precautions." a source from BCCI told ANI.
India played a four-day practice match against Leicestershire recently which ended in a draw. Also, in the game, Rishabh Pant was seen giving autographs to fans in a clip on social media in spite of the ground announcer announcing that the players will not be doing so.
Ground announcer at the #IndiaTourMatch: “During the course of #LEIvIND, India’s players will not be signing autographs or taking selfies with any fans.”— Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) June 25, 2022
Rishabh Pant: pic.twitter.com/tVtMcG29iQ
Some fun out in open!
Boys day out ☀️🥶 pic.twitter.com/FmcQuobVV7— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) June 28, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.