Reports | BCCI asks the Indian team to not roam on UK streets and take precautions

India are set to play a one-off Test against England starting from July 1. The Test match is the rescheduled fifth Test from the series played between two nations last year. However, the team suffered a blow ahead of the game as Rohit Sharma tested Covid-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test on Saturday and has gone into isolation. Also, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen hanging out in public and their images with fans surface on the internet.

"The board has scolded some players over their habit of hanging out in public. It also seems some players went in public and clicked pictures with fans, which could be dangerous. We had told them to stay careful but they still often roamed around in the city which is not required, so we asked them again to take precautions." a source from BCCI told ANI.