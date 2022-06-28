India to tour New Zealand for limited-overs series after T20 World Cup.

Today at 9:40 AM
New Zealand will welcome India for three T20Is and as many ODIs right after the next T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The Black Caps, while announcing a jam-packed home season for 2022/23 on Monday, confirmed the series details, which will begin on November 18 and run till November 30.
The New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday announced they will host India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and England in a packed home summer for them this year. This also includes a day-night Test match -- their first since 2018 -- against England at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui from February 16.
Against India, the Black Caps will play three T20Is and as many ODIs from November 18, four days after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia. The three T20Is will be played in Wellington, Tauranga and Napier respectively, while the ODIs will take place at Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch respectively between November 25 and 30.
Notably, New Zealand had toured India right after the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.
"We recognise the challenges of the current environment - and our priority is to make international cricket as accessible as possible," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.
"And to have India, England and Sri Lanka touring here, on top of visits from Pakistan and Bangladesh, means cricket fans can look forward to a summer of top-quality cricket. After the previous seasons' restrictions from Covid, we want to ensure our venues and fixtures remain affordable and welcoming."
New Zealand vs India 2022 full schedule:
Friday, November 18, 1st T20I; Sky Stadium, Wellington
Sunday, November 20, 2nd T20I; Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Tuesday, November 22, 3rd T20I; McLean Park, Napier
Friday, November 25, 1st ODI; Eden Park, Auckland
Sunday, November 27, 2nd ODI; Seddon Park, Hamilton
Wednesday, November 30, 3rd ODI; Hagley Oval, Christchurch
