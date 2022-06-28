sport iconCricket

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Ishan Kishan mocks batter but umpire signals no-ball

    Ishan Kishan was wicketkeeping very well against Ireland in the second T20I

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:58 PM

    It has happened on a few occasions that mocking a batter has gone in vain as he was survived by a no-ball. Ravi Bishnoi stumped out Andrew Balbirnie in the second T20I and Ishan Kishan mocked him before whipping off the bails but his antics turned to be useless as the bowler had overstepped.

    After winning the first game with ease, India are facing a tough challenge in the second T20I. Batting first, after winning the toss, India posted a total of 225/7 courtesy of a century from Deepak Hooda. Ireland attacked right from the start and they have maintained a run rate of more than 10 runs per over for a major part of the innings so far. 

    A remarkable incident occurred in the first half of the second innings including Andrew Balbirnie and Ishan Kishan. Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the eighth over of the innings. He bowled a googly on the fourth ball and Balbirnie came down the track to tonk the ball towards the boundary line. 

    However, he was deceived in flight and was caught short of the crease by Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Kishan paused for the stumping and mocked the batter. Indian team thought that they had taken the crucial wicket but TV replays showed that he had overstepped and umpire signaled a no-ball as a result. 

