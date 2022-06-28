IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Ishan Kishan mocks batter but umpire signals no-ball

Yesterday at 11:58 PM
It has happened on a few occasions that mocking a batter has gone in vain as he was survived by a no-ball. Ravi Bishnoi stumped out Andrew Balbirnie in the second T20I and Ishan Kishan mocked him before whipping off the bails but his antics turned to be useless as the bowler had overstepped.
After winning the first game with ease, India are facing a tough challenge in the second T20I. Batting first, after winning the toss, India posted a total of 225/7 courtesy of a century from Deepak Hooda. Ireland attacked right from the start and they have maintained a run rate of more than 10 runs per over for a major part of the innings so far.
A remarkable incident occurred in the first half of the second innings including Andrew Balbirnie and Ishan Kishan. Ravi Bishnoi was bowling the eighth over of the innings. He bowled a googly on the fourth ball and Balbirnie came down the track to tonk the ball towards the boundary line.
However, he was deceived in flight and was caught short of the crease by Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Kishan paused for the stumping and mocked the batter. Indian team thought that they had taken the crucial wicket but TV replays showed that he had overstepped and umpire signaled a no-ball as a result.
No ball hurts!
Ishan Kishan badly trolled! pic.twitter.com/7hIIF9HeEu— Richard (@Richard10719932) June 28, 2022
Poor
Poor from @ishankishan51. There in no need to tease someone in this sport. Ireland could have teased him when he got out for not so much earlier today. #IREvsIND #CricketTwitter— Sreenath Kolachur (@srinath1111) June 28, 2022
The suspense was real!
Slowest stumping.— HARSHAL TAVHARE (@harshal_tavhare) June 28, 2022
But there is always Suspense😂🤭
Suspense #noball#ishankishan #sloweststumpingIMO#sedlyfe🥲 pic.twitter.com/OYth4LvZ2S
Not good
Really @ishankishan51 ! Showmanship against Ireland! We have a word for that in Hindi- "kaabil". Come on man! Show some decency! #IREvIND— Arnab (@simplyarnab) June 28, 2022
No respect
That’s what you get for not showing an iota of respect to the opposition @ishankishan51 . Karma in your face, T20 quick. #IREvIND— Debayan Mukherjee (@debayansays) June 28, 2022
Ya
Feel for Ishan Kishan— @V! (@Avidhakad029) June 28, 2022
Absolutely
Ishan Kishan took the piss there 🤣 #INDvsIRE— AC14 (@AaronChudasama) June 28, 2022
Not a loser
Ishan Kishan you acc loser— - (@beamerrrrrr) June 28, 2022
He didn't expect that
Balbirnie has the last laugh it seems. Poor Ishan Kishan.— Gagan Thakur (@gagan_gt) June 28, 2022
Sad
#IREvIND— Rishi Jindal RJ (@RishiJindalRJ1) June 28, 2022
You also feel embarrassed because of Ishan kishan
