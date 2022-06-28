IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Deepak Hooda becomes fourth Indian to score T20I century

Yesterday at 10:37 PM
Scoring a ton in T20 cricket is a tough task to do and it is a very special occasion for a batter whenever produces such an extraordinary performance. Deepak Hooda was on fire in the second T20I against Ireland as he smashed a century from 55 balls to become the fourth Indian batter to do so.
India have put a dominating display on the show against Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series. India opted to bat first after winning the toss and losing the wicket of Ishan Kishan early in the innings. However, they have been batting brilliantly since then and Deepak Hooda has been the key contributor so far. Hooda has got an opportunity in the series and he has been optimising it fully. He was also the highest run-scorer in the first innings and has now scored a hundred in the second game.
Hooda completed his hundred with the help of nine boundaries and six sixes in 55 balls. In the process, he became the fourth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format. Only Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has achieved the feat before him. Hooda has produced a couple of superb knocks in the series but he might again miss out the opportunity in the Indian team after the first-choice players will return.
When he hugged <3
Final 3 runs and then the hug! pic.twitter.com/P9JLJ1DnuV— Richard (@Richard10719932) June 28, 2022
Incredible
#deepakhooda#DeepakHooda pic.twitter.com/IofXajzpd2— Mayank ◀▶ (@gb_mayank) June 28, 2022
Maiden
Maiden T20I hundred for Deepak Hooda, he has been one of the most consistent batsmen in the last 8 months in this format for various teams. pic.twitter.com/lwf0u25MVg— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 28, 2022
Brilliant
Hundred by Deepak Hooda in 55 balls. He becomes just the 4th Indian to score a century in men's T20i, what a brilliant display of batting by Hooda. pic.twitter.com/gFFi3jXoio— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022
Well played
Well played Deepak Hooda👏🏻👏🏻.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 28, 2022
Phenomenal
What a phenomenal rise it’s been for Deepak Hooda! Unique way of creating opportunities for big hitting. Steps out at the last second to surprise the seam bowlers.Ends up hitting boundaries off good balls bowled in the stumps.Nightmare for bowlers! #INDvIRE— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 28, 2022
Crazy hitting
Deepak Hooda is putting on a show, what a knock. pic.twitter.com/AWlf7aumzl— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022
LOL
Now even Deepak Hooda has a century in T20I, Then there is shameless Rahane pic.twitter.com/iAQLmmnm83— Eoin Mishra 🇮🇳 (@mishraa_op) June 28, 2022
What a player
Deepak Hooda ... What a player— Aman (@_aman15_) June 28, 2022
Selected for Nishad trophy 2018 but dropped from India's squad without playing a single match and now in 2022 scored his 1st t20I century in just 3rd innings .#IREvIND #deepakhooda
Like a fine wine!
This guy is getting better day by day. Many more to come @HoodaOnFire— Ketan Deshpande (@KetanDe98699065) June 28, 2022
Congratulations on your first T20 century#IREvIND #deepakhooda
Well deserved!
Well deserved Century from Deepak Hooda. 🔥💯#INDvIRE pic.twitter.com/PvymxrB3Cf— A girl who loves cricket 🏏 (@Priyaa022) June 28, 2022
KKKKK
