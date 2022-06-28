IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Deepak Hooda becomes fourth Indian to score T20I century

India have put a dominating display on the show against Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series. India opted to bat first after winning the toss and losing the wicket of Ishan Kishan early in the innings. However, they have been batting brilliantly since then and Deepak Hooda has been the key contributor so far. Hooda has got an opportunity in the series and he has been optimising it fully. He was also the highest run-scorer in the first innings and has now scored a hundred in the second game.