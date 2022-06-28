sport iconCricket

    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as Deepak Hooda becomes fourth Indian to score T20I century

    Deepak Hooda scored a hundred in the second T20I against Ireland

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:37 PM

    Scoring a ton in T20 cricket is a tough task to do and it is a very special occasion for a batter whenever produces such an extraordinary performance. Deepak Hooda was on fire in the second T20I against Ireland as he smashed a century from 55 balls to become the fourth Indian batter to do so.

    India have put a dominating display on the show against Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series. India opted to bat first after winning the toss and losing the wicket of Ishan Kishan early in the innings. However, they have been batting brilliantly since then and Deepak Hooda has been the key contributor so far. Hooda has got an opportunity in the series and he has been optimising it fully. He was also the highest run-scorer in the first innings and has now scored a hundred in the second game. 

    Hooda completed his hundred with the help of nine boundaries and six sixes in 55 balls. In the process, he became the fourth Indian batter to score a century in the shortest format. Only Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has achieved the feat before him. Hooda has produced a couple of superb knocks in the series but he might again miss out the opportunity in the Indian team after the first-choice players will return. 

