IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as crowd cheers Hardik Pandya after he wins toss

After winning the first T20I and leading the series by 1-0, India started well in the second match even before the start of the play. As the coin toss was flicked in the air, it produced results in favour of Hardik Pandya. This was the second consecutive occasion for Hardik to win the toss and he opted to bat first. India had chosen to bowl first in the previous game but opted to test their bowling unit’s capability to defend this time.