    IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I | Internet reacts as crowd cheers Hardik Pandya after he wins toss

    Hardik Pandya won the toss in 2nd T20I against Ireland

    BCCI

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:18 PM

    Toss plays a decisive factor in cricket matches and winning the toss means a positive start for the captain even before the start of the play. Hardik Pandya had such a great start as he won the toss in second T20I against Ireland and the crowd erupted with joy as they cheered the captain.

    After winning the first T20I and leading the series by 1-0, India started well in the second match even before the start of the play. As the coin toss was flicked in the air, it produced results in favour of Hardik Pandya. This was the second consecutive occasion for Hardik to win the toss and he opted to bat first. India had chosen to bowl first in the previous game but opted to test their bowling unit’s capability to defend this time. 

    As the toss was won by Hardik, there was a wave of joy in the crowd, They cheered as he started to announce his decision to bat first. With Ruturaj Gaikwad resting due to injury, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson opened the innings. Kishan was dismissed on three runs earlier in the innings and India are on their way to recover from that. 

