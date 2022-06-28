England redefining how Test cricket is played, remarks Dinesh Karthik

Today at 9:41 AM
Dinesh Karthik has heaped praise on England after they completed a 3-0 whitewash in the recent Test series against the reigning world champions New Zealand on Monday. Karthik has remarked that England's batting approach in the recent series was 'attractive and enjoyable' and 'great to watch.'
England have been playing a completely different brand of cricket in Tests since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge as the head coach and the captain respectively. They seemed like a below-average side earlier this year when they were humiliated by Australia in a 4-0 Ashes defeat but now, the situation is completely the opposite. On Monday, they completed a 3-0 victory over the current world champions New Zealand, and all three victories came while chasing more than 250 runs in the fourth innings.
In the third and final Test, England required 115 more runs on Day 5. They lost Ollie Pope for 82 in the first half of the day, but they still did not hold back. Jonny Bairstow, who has been in the form of his life, plundered 71 off just 44 balls to get the job done in 15.2 overs to spare. He got support from Joe Root, who remained unbeaten on 86 off 125 balls.
India's in-form wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik could not resist himself after another resounding victory by England. He took on to Twitter to praise England's current style of play in Test cricket, and at the same time, lauded Brendon McCullum, under whom he used to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.
"England redefining how TEST cricket is played. Attractive and enjoyable. Great to watch. #BazBall. It’s going to be a superb test match between India and England," Karthik tweeted.
It’s going to be a superb test match between India and England ❤️
The fifth postponed Test between India and England will be played at Edgbaston from July 1.
