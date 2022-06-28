England redefining how Test cricket is played, remarks Dinesh Karthik

England have been playing a completely different brand of cricket in Tests since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge as the head coach and the captain respectively. They seemed like a below-average side earlier this year when they were humiliated by Australia in a 4-0 Ashes defeat but now, the situation is completely the opposite. On Monday, they completed a 3-0 victory over the current world champions New Zealand, and all three victories came while chasing more than 250 runs in the fourth innings.