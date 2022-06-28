England captain Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

England and Wales Cricket Board has updated that Eoin Morgan has bid farewell to the international cricket through an official statement, Morgan was one of the most successful captains in the white-ball cricket and also led England to their maiden World Cup title in 2019 with his captaincy.

England captain Eoin Morgan was one of the revolutionary captains in the country’s cricket history. He changed the template of the team under his captaincy. Morgan is the leading run-scorer for England with 6957 ODI runs including 13 centuries. However, he was going through a poor form in the recent games and has announced his retirement from international cricket. Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs winning 76 out of them while he led the team to 42 T20I wins from 72 matches as a captain.

Morgan announced his decision in an ECB release saying he is drawing curtains on his career with immediate effect.

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point,” Morgan said in an ECB release on Tuesday.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.”

Morgan constantly contributed with his wide range of shots in white-ball cricket and with his leadership. He was going through a lean patch in recent times and fitness concerns along with it made him announce his retirement. Morgan thanked his family for the continuous support they provided during his playing days.

"From my start in the international arena with Ireland to winning the World Cup in 2019, I have never lost sight of how integral family support is to any international sportsperson. To my Mum and Dad, my wife, Tara, and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support throughout the good and more challenging times in my career. Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible,” he stated.