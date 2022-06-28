ENG vs NZ | England have sent a message to the world with their intent, opines Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has opined that the team has sent a message all around the world about how they are going to play with the performance against New Zealand in the recent Test series. He further added that the team should also know about the limit while batting with an attacking approach to succeed.

With their performance in the recent Test series against New Zealand, England are looking to be a very powerful unit. They thrashed New Zealand by 3-0 in the three-match Test series and were batting with attacking intent. After the resignation of Joe Root as Test captain, Ben Stokes has replaced him. Brendon McCullum is the new head coach and the coach-captain duo have produced breathtaking results in their first series working together.

England consistently maintained their run-rate around four to five throughout the series. The intent helped them win the second Test. Brendon McCullum expressed his views saying that the team has sent a message to other oppositions in world cricket with their changed approach.

“The World Test Champions were a formidable opponent and the alarm bells have probably gone off somewhat around world cricket as to how this team is going to play. We need to make sure against a different opposition we’re well researched, well planned, well prepared for that and try and roll out a similar kind of performance,” McCullum said after the Headingley Test.

England have been playing attacking cricket in the limited-overs for a few years but playing in such a way in Test cricket has been doing wonders for them so far. The team also have several players who can bat according to the condition. However, McCullum has warned that going hard at bowlers will not work every time.

“I hope we take it too far because then we’ll know exactly where that line is,” he said. “Until you do that, you’re not really sure. We’ve seen it with the England white-ball stuff – there have been times where they’ve probably pushed too hard, and then they know. I think it’ll be the same with us – we’ve got to keep exploring what that line is,” he explained.

“There will be some tough times, I have no doubt about that. We will have to be strong in our belief about the direction we are heading. Do that, bank the good times, we will be in a position that is stronger when the tough times do come. You don’t want to throw all the good work out to try and fix a bad performance.”