Rohit Sharma could be relieved of the T20I captaincy, believes Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that Rohit Sharma could be relieved of his captaincy duties from T20Is to manage his workload and mental fatigue. Sehwag also mentioned that reliving him from T20I captaincy will also allow Rohit to take breaks from the shorter format to prepare for ODIs and Tests.

After Virat Kohli stepped down from the captaincy of the Indian team, Rohit Sharma took over the role to lead the team in all formats. He has a good home record so far and the upcoming Test match against England will be his biggest challenge. Rohit was handed the leadership considering his experience in the team and his success as captain for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

However, Rohit hasn’t been able to play all the matches due to workload management and injuries. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag thinks that he can be relieved from his captaincy duties in T20Is to manage his workload.

“If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit (Sharma) could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward,” Sehwag told PTI in an interview.

“One, that would allow Rohit to manage his workload and mental fatigue, given his age.“Two, once someone new is appointed as captain in T20s, it would also allow Rohit to take breaks and rejuvenate himself to lead India in both Tests and ODIs,” he said in an interaction arranged by Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the India-England series.

Many teams around the world have different captains for different formats. However, the Indian team usually opts for an all-format captain. Sehwag mentioned that if the team management wants to stick to the same plan, then Rohit Sharma will still be the best option.

“If the Indian think-tank still wants to pursue with the same policy, which is, to let one man leading India in all the three formats, then I still believe, Rohit Sharma is the best man for it.” he stated.