Reports | India to wait for Rohit Sharma’s availability for England Test, Mayank Agarwal called up

According to the latest development reported by Cricbuzz, the BCCI and the Indian team management will wait for Rohit Sharma's availability and will not announce a stand-in captain yet for the postponed fifth Test against England, to be played between July 1 and 5. Rohit, India's full-time captain across formats, is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, and at present, the Indian squad only have a single designated opener available in Shubman Gill. So, the BCCI has decided to bring in Mayank Agarwal as a cover.