Reports | Eoin Morgan likely to bid adieu to international cricket

As per Guardian, Eoin Morgan, the Irish man who revolutionized England’s limited-overs cricket, is expected to retire from international cricket this week. Morgan, 35, has been 'mulling over his future in recent days,’ the report suggested, most recently registering two ducks versus the Netherlands.
Morgan recently had two ducks against the Netherlands in ODIs and did not play the third game due to groin concerns. He has been the main man for England in the white-ball cricket over the past seven years and has played a crucial role to change the dimension of ODI cricket. Now, if he decides to retire, the ECB is likely to appoint Jos Buttler as their new captain for ODIs and T20Is.
"Morgan pondering his future before the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year – and the defence of the 50-over title in India in 2023 – is understandable, having created one of the most feared white-ball batting lineups in world cricket and a well of talent in reserve that has left little scope for passengers," the Guardian report read.
Morgan gave a hint of retirement ahead of the Netherlands ODIs in an interview with Sky Sports. “If I don’t think I am good enough or I don’t feel I am contributing to the team, then I will finish,” he said on Sky Sports.
Morgan has aggregated nearly 7, 701 runs and 13 centuries from 248 ODIs, and has almost had 2,458 runs from 115 T20Is. These numbers include while he played for both England and Ireland.
