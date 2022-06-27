IRE vs IND | Umran Malik will have a ‘full chance’ in next game, assures Hardik Pandya

Umran Malik did not have a memorable debut for India on Sunday against Ireland in the first of the two-match T20I series. The 22-year-old speedster went for 14 runs off his only over for no success in a contest which was reduced to 12-overs-per-side. Ireland, after Hardik Pandya asked them to bat, rode on Harry Tector's unbeaten 33-ball 64 to pile 108/4. But in response, India's aggressive batting approach, consisting of Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 29-ball 47, Ishan Kishan's 11-ball 26, and Hardik's 12-ball 24 got the job done in just 9.2 overs.