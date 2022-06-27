IRE vs IND | Harry Tector carried his ODI form vs India, remarks Andy Balbirnie

Harry Tector was perhaps the only shining star for Ireland during their first T20I of the two-match series versus India on Sunday in Dublin. The 22-year-old, after coming to bat at No. 4, hit six fours and three sixes in his unbeaten knock of 33-ball 64. It helped Ireland recover from 22/3 to reach 108/4 at the end of the innings, which was reduced to 12 overs due to rain's arrival before the game. Tector got support from Lorcan Tucker, who scored 18 off 16 balls, while the others could not reach double digits.