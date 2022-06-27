IRE vs IND | Atmosphere under Hardik Pandya is chill, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya began his first game as India's captain with a seven-wicket win in a rain-merred first T20I versus Ireland, on Sunday in Dublin. The contest, which was reduced to 12 overs per side due to an early shower, saw Ireland posting 108/4 batting first. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- two of the veterans in this tour -- starred with the ball. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just one off the first two overs before going for 15 in the final, Chahal bowled brilliantly throughout his spell, returning excellent figures of 3-0-11-1.