IRE vs IND | Atmosphere under Hardik Pandya is chill, reveals Yuzvendra Chahal

After winning the Player of the Match award in the first T20I versus Ireland, Yuzvendra Chahal has said that he enjoyed bowling under Hardik Pandya’s leadership as the all-rounder gave him the independence he required. Chahal has further revealed the present team atmosphere is chill under Hardik.
Hardik Pandya began his first game as India's captain with a seven-wicket win in a rain-merred first T20I versus Ireland, on Sunday in Dublin. The contest, which was reduced to 12 overs per side due to an early shower, saw Ireland posting 108/4 batting first. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- two of the veterans in this tour -- starred with the ball. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded just one off the first two overs before going for 15 in the final, Chahal bowled brilliantly throughout his spell, returning excellent figures of 3-0-11-1.
Then, riding on Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 29-ball 47, India in response saw off the target in 9.2 overs. Still, Chahal was adjudged the Player of the Match for bowling impressively in a game where batter dominated with the progression.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Chahal credited Hardik for bringing a chill atmosphere to the team. The 31-year-old also stated that the star all-rounder gave him independence to bowl wherever he wanted to, which, he believed, a key factor for his success.
It's very difficult to bowl in the cold, I felt like a finger spinner. But I had to adapt.The atmosphere under Hardik is chill, he gave me the freedom to execute my plans," Chahal said at the post-match presentation. "I'm wearing three sweaters so am not comfortable (laughing)."
