IND vs IRE | Ruturaj Gaikwad had a calf niggle so batting order was changed , reveals Hardik Pandya

India won the first game of the T20I series against Ireland taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The rain played spoilsport in the match and the game was reduced to 12 overs per side. Ireland posted a total of 108/4 in the first innings and India chased the target easily. They completed the chase in 9.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. However, there was a surprise as India had a makeshift opener in Deepak Hooda. He was the highest scorer with unbeaten 47 runs but Ruturaj Gaikwad didn’t came to bat till the end.

"Ruturaj had a calf niggle, and we had a chance to send him out by taking some risk. But I was not okay. For me a player's health is more important, the match will take care of itself. So we didn't make much of a change, whatever everyone's number was we went one place up. And it was not much of a headache. It was important to make sure Rutu was not put under much risk and take much of a chance with him,” Pandya said in the post-match press conference.

Earlier in the match, India started well as they reduced the hosts to 22/3 but a half-century from Harry Tector helped them recover. The team was heading for a total around 120 but Indian bowlers bowled in the right areas at the back end to restrict them from doing so. Bhuvneshwar Kumar troubled batters with his wing while Yuzvendra Chahal also bowled a brilliant spell and both of them picked a wicket each. Pandya praised both the bowlers for their contribution.

"Obviously Bhuvi everyone knows what his caliber is as a bowler. He always comes and does the same thing but sometimes his work goes under the carpet, he's not talked about a lot. But if you look at history, and the way he has performed then he commands a lot of respect and he deserves to get it too. For me, Bhuvi is top class. And same thing with Yuzi as well, he's a matchwinner. Whenever he gets the ball, I tell him to bowl what he wants to and he'll help you win the match,” he explained.