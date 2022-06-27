IND vs IRE 2022 | Harry Tector might get an IPL contract, opines Hardik Pandya

Today at 1:17 PM
Hardik Pandya has heaped praise on Harry Tector of Ireland after he scored a half-century in the first T20I playing a key role for the hosts. India won the game by seven wickets in the end but Tector’s knock helped them get to a decent total and open up the possibility of a close contest.
India have taken a 1-0 lead against Ireland in the two-match T20I series with a seven-wicket victory in the first T20I. India chased down a target of 109 easily in the 12-over game but Harry Tector displayed his terrific batting skills in the match. India opted to bowl first in the swing-friendly conditions. The pace bowlers reduced Irland to 22/3 but Tector steadied the innings with his fifty.
He scored 64 runs from just 33 balls including six boundaries and three sixes. He kept the scoreboard moving and his ability to pierce the gaps on off-side was very evident from the fact that 42 off his runs came from there. Pandy praised Tector revealing that he gifted a bat to him and he might get an IPL contract in the future.
"Oh, he (Harry Tector) played some fantastic shots. And obviously, he's 22. I think I have given him a bat as well. So maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract," Hardik told the press after the 1st T20I in Dublin.
"And I wish him luck and, you know, just look after him. Well, give him the right guidance. It's not always about cricket. It's about understanding your own lifestyle and understanding what is at stake. If you can manage that, I'm sure he's going to be around not just in the IPL, but in all the leagues in the world."
Both the teams will now play the second T20I on Tuesday.
