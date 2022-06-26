sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India beats Ireland by seven wickets in rain-affected contest

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    India won the first T20I against Ireland by seven wickets

    BCCI

    IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India beats Ireland by seven wickets in rain-affected contest

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:32 AM

    India made a winning start to two-match T20I series against Ireland by winning the first game which was reduced to 12 overs per side due to rain by seven wickets. Deepak Hooda scored 39 runs from 27 balls while Ishan Kishan smashed 26 runs as the visitors chased down the target of 109 in 9.2 overs.

    India are touring Ireland for a two-match T20I series and they have started it on a positive note, The visitors won a rain-affected match by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. However, the rain played a spoilsport and the match was reduced to 12 overs per side. Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 108/4 in 12 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wicket each. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    In response, Deepak Hooda and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India. Kishan was striking the ball cleanly from the start and scored 26 runs from 11 balls. Hardik Pandya scored 24 runs from 12 deliveries. Deepak Hooda played a solid inning staying at the crease till the end with unbeaten 47 runs from 29 balls. The visitors chased down the target of 109 in 9.2 overs courtesy of aggressive intent by the team from start.

    That's easy for India!

    How cool was the game today?

    Can't make better TV coverup?

    Indians in Ireland might get pissed off!

    WHat a game bhai! 

    Big victory!

    Yeah yeah!

    Could see it on SonlyLiv!

    Thenks__Lub__You xD xD

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down