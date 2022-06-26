IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as India beats Ireland by seven wickets in rain-affected contest

India are touring Ireland for a two-match T20I series and they have started it on a positive note, The visitors won a rain-affected match by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. However, the rain played a spoilsport and the match was reduced to 12 overs per side. Batting first, Ireland posted a total of 108/4 in 12 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal picked one wicket each.