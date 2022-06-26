sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Craig Young rattles Ishan Kishan's stumps

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ishan Kishan scored 26 runs in first T20I against Ireland

    BCCI

    IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Craig Young rattles Ishan Kishan's stumps

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:03 AM

    Ishan Kishan has been in sublime form recently in the T20Is and has been scoring runs consistently. Kishan continued his sublime form against Ireland in the first T20I but his stay at the crease was cut short by a brilliant delivery from Craig Young shaping in which knocked out the stumps.

    India are up against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series. The match was affected by rain and was reduced to 12 overs per side. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ireland posted a total of 108/4 in the first innings courtesy of unbeaten 64 runs from Harry Tector. The team was reduced to 22/3 at one stage but his innings helped them reach a decent total. 

    Parimatch

    Explore Parimatch review and find out what the best India cricket betting bookmaker is capable of!

    Find Out

    Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda started the chase. Kishan continued his form from the South Africa series and played some magnificent shots. Craig Young was bowing the third over of the innings and Kishan was batting on 26 runs. He bowled a delivery swinging in to the left-hander on the fourth ball. Kishan swung the bat across the line but missed it and was cleaned up. The ball crashed into middle and leg to send the left-hander back to the pavilion.

    That's Young!

    Huge wicket!

    Should have batted for a while!

    It was quick and enough for Ireland!

    Pocket rocket!

    Expected more!

    Did a brilliant job!

    He's living there in Ireland!

    Lucky Craig!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down