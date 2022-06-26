IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Craig Young rattles Ishan Kishan's stumps

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda started the chase. Kishan continued his form from the South Africa series and played some magnificent shots. Craig Young was bowing the third over of the innings and Kishan was batting on 26 runs. He bowled a delivery swinging in to the left-hander on the fourth ball. Kishan swung the bat across the line but missed it and was cleaned up. The ball crashed into middle and leg to send the left-hander back to the pavilion.