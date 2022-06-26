IND vs IRE, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as Craig Young rattles Ishan Kishan's stumps

Today at 1:03 AM
Ishan Kishan has been in sublime form recently in the T20Is and has been scoring runs consistently. Kishan continued his sublime form against Ireland in the first T20I but his stay at the crease was cut short by a brilliant delivery from Craig Young shaping in which knocked out the stumps.
India are up against Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series. The match was affected by rain and was reduced to 12 overs per side. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ireland posted a total of 108/4 in the first innings courtesy of unbeaten 64 runs from Harry Tector. The team was reduced to 22/3 at one stage but his innings helped them reach a decent total.
Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda started the chase. Kishan continued his form from the South Africa series and played some magnificent shots. Craig Young was bowing the third over of the innings and Kishan was batting on 26 runs. He bowled a delivery swinging in to the left-hander on the fourth ball. Kishan swung the bat across the line but missed it and was cleaned up. The ball crashed into middle and leg to send the left-hander back to the pavilion.
That's Young!
Huge wicket!
Forsy wicket for #Irland— 🦋𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐒𝐇 𝟏𝟕™ (@hit_ahir_1718) June 26, 2022
Ishan kishan gone pic.twitter.com/MMeV0x8Mr9
Should have batted for a while!
Ishan Kishan departs after a quick fire 26 in 11 balls. India loses the opening wicket on 30.#IREvIND— Kumar Gourav (@TheKumarGourav) June 26, 2022
It was quick and enough for Ireland!
Ishan Kishan Gone for 26— Mr_feiz_17 (@Apka_Apna_JEEJU) June 26, 2022
Craig young gets a wicket
India 30-1(2.4)#INDvsIRE
Pocket rocket!
Ishan Kishan goes for 26(11). good Cameo from him...— Aadvik (@thecoolguy03) June 26, 2022
first wicket down for india. #INDvsIRE #TeamIndia
Expected more!
Ishan Kishan departs after a quick fire 26 in 11 balls. India loses the opening wicket on 30.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 26, 2022
Did a brilliant job!
That over from Craig Young had everything, boundaries, extras, wickets. But I feel for the guy who had traveled Mumbai to Dublin to see @surya_14kumar to bat and I feel for SKY himself. #IREvsIND— Swajot Singh (@sway_X) June 26, 2022
He's living there in Ireland!
Mannn, craig young🔥#IREvIND— ADI (@aDi7MsD) June 26, 2022
Lucky Craig!
two great balls by Craig Young to get Kishan and Surya #IREvIND— Red (@ogINFP) June 26, 2022
